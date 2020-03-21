I must wholeheartedly agree with a previous writer who found it necessary to admonish fellow residents for hoarding. And I have to ask, why would she need to?
To be wary or try planning ahead is smart. But to do so to the detriment of our neighbors? If this is who we are, then I guess we have begun to witness our neighbors’ true colors. I hope I am wrong. If I am not, it is a shame that Tehachapi is not the community I thought it was.
— Amanda MacIntire, Tehachapi
