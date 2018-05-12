This citizen is very aware of the colorful and important role all the men and women played in the settling of the West. I am also aware that the entertainment that is the rodeo attempts to ignite and continue the perceived traditions of that 20 years span of time, but as we learn more about the facts that certain practices regarding the exploitation of the animals involved in this worthy tradition are exceedingly hurtful and cruel, could I please hope that we enter the 21st century and discontinue some of these practices.
I read the letter on these practices by Eric Mills and think that the rodeo events can still be great fun and celebratory of the traditions we hold dear as Americans, but without the most grievous and hurtful to horses and cattle involved.
I know I would enjoy it more as now I have to choose to miss these events since I am so sensitive to the pain that these wonderful animals suffer for our "entertainment." Please rethink these practices and become even more splendid a way to memorialize our fine traditions. Thank you so much for covering this important issue.
Elaine Livesey-Fassel, Los Angeles
