Covid Hope
Have you heard the Tehachapi cheer?
It says, “Hope Lives Here.”
Say it loud! Shout it out!
Tell folks what it’s all about.
How can we have hope these days?
Well, let me count the many ways.
The trees are green, the flowers bloom.
It’s certainly not all doom and gloom.
Folks are friendlier than before,
Waving or smiling from their front door.
Those who walk or go running by.
Nod their head, meaning to say hi.
Neighbors are quick to do a good deed,
If they think there’s something you need.
Folks will telephone out of the blue,
Just to say, “I’m thinking of you.”
I know better times are drawing near.
We live in Tehachapi and hope lives here.
Phyllis Belcher, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.