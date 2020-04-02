What if the world came together during the month of April and turned on their Christmas lights at night in solidarity? We would be saying that everyone supports and are heartfelt for those who have passed away, those currently infected by the virus and all those who have put themselves in harm’s way to protect and serve.
It would be nice if countries could set aside their differences for a common cause of this magnitude. No country is immune to this virus at this time, and we need each other now, more than ever. To see the lights around the world would speak volumes to our understanding and caring during this time. People are singing in Italy; why not shine a light from a distance to say that you can hear them? Tehachapi would be a great place to illuminate that feeling of hope and caring as well.
Dwight Parham, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.