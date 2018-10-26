The Tehachapi Lions Club 6th Annual Apple Drop was held on Oct. 14 at the Apple Festival. The Apple Drop is a creative way to have an opportunity drawing. One thousand sponge ball apples were dropped from the man lift that was donated by BSE Rent on to the target that was surrounded by a chicken wire fence. The apples are numbered 1 to 1,000 and matched with a ticket that was sold.
The Grand prize of a $1,000 Walmart gift card went to Mark Roberts. The second prize of a $500 gift card to Home Depot went to Sandy Erickson. The Lions Club deeply appreciates all of our sponsors and donors for their support.
We especially want to thank BSE Rents for their very generous donation for the man lift. We want to thank all of our sponsors; Wood Family Services Inc., Adorable Alpacas, Carlos Donuts, Hebebrand & Moats CPA's.
We also want to thank all of the businesses that donated gift cards or cash prizes; Albertson's, Big Papa's Steakhouse, Carlos Donuts, Country Real Estate, Don Perico's, Gold Mountain Tavern, Gracian's Grill, Henry's Cafe, K-Mart, Kohnen's Bakery, P-Dubs Grille, Primo Burgers, Pulford's Orchards, Red House BBQ, Sail Thru Car Wash, Village Grill, Save-Mart and Eagle Mountain casino.
We would also like to thank the Warriors football team and Coach Schkade for their help setting up for the Apple Drop. We thank all who supported the Tehachapi Lions Club by purchasing tickets.
We purchased the Walmart and Home Depot gift cards and the Lions Club will be donating to the Lions Diabetes Foundation and the Apple Drop helps fund our Christmas for Seniors program. We will be giving Christmas gifts to low-income/shut-in seniors at Christmas in Tehachapi. look for the donation boxes for sundry items for the senors that will be located at the Chamber of Commerce and The Loop.
If you didn't get a chance to purchase tickets for The Apple Drop look for us next year.
Vicki Satalino, Tehachapi Lions Club president.
