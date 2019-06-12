Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 82F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Windy early. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.