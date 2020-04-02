The world has fallen victim to a new normal, sadly. Fortunately, there are still people who provide no change in their service to customers. You know the saying — when it rains, it pours. It seems everything went wrong in a two-month period of time.

Our antique heater unit stopped working, the washer sprung a leak and needed a part, the roof was in need of serious repair after our high Tehachapi winds, the propane reading dropped to 3 percent, and one of the cars stopped running.

I want to thank the following companies for responding to all our needs, and with a pleasant demeanor and smile on their faces: Air Tight Heating & Air, Oak Valley Appliance, Macie R. Clagg & Sons Roofing, The Garage Automotive Repair, and Waste Management Propane. They are truly a blessing.

It is a great relief to know that there are still many selfless servants out there that provide service to the public. Thank you so very much to all of you.

SilentWolf, Tehachapi