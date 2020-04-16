Easter Sunday, P-Dubs Grille and Bar, in Stallion Springs, reached out to the community with love and caring. They offered a free Easter dinner to the local residents. The entire owner’s family was involved with a plan for entering and exiting the restaurant safely. They offered warm and welcoming greetings, but were properly masked, gloved and keeping their prescribed distances.
The ham dinner was warm and delicious and a welcomed treat during this social distancing time. What a beautiful thing to do and what a special day to do it on, Easter. They extended the hand of love as we celebrated the risen Christ. Thank you, P-Dubs, for caring more about the community than yourselves.
We love you.
Susan Mueller, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.