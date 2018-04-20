I've had chronic Lyme disease for 12 years now. No, I don't believe I contracted Lyme in Tehachapi. I started feeling very strange after relocating from Kern County to Edgewood, New Mexico, 12 years ago.
That's a long time to be sick, my friends. Every day, I deal with a host of symptoms: Neurological sensations too hard and frequent to describe; terrible tinnitus; hair loss; back and spinal pain; stiff neck; OCD; depression and sporadic anxiety attacks; disorientation; insomnia.
Things didn't always used to be this way for me. As a young man growing up in Tehachapi I was the picture of health. I wish I could say the same about myself today but, alas, I cannot.
I'm writing this letter because I understand that although I don't believe I contracted Lyme in Tehachapi, I know it's out here. I've read of other stories.
If you have been sick and your doctors are stumped, please visit a Lyme-literate doctor to rule out this terrible-but-treatable spirochetal infection. Regular doctors usually don't pass muster. Lyme is notoriously difficult to detect with tests. I had to be tested multiple times for them to find the Borellia, and Babesia and Bartonella co-infections. Find yourself a Lyme-literate doctor if you suspect something is amiss with your health.
I have no recollection of ever having been bitten by a tick, nor do I remember the signature bullseye rash. My story is not unique, unfortunately. Many do not remember the rash.
Jack Bristow, Tehachapi
