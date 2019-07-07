Our 4th of July celebration is always so enjoyable! We love the relaxation of sitting in our shady park, visiting with family and friends, the entertainment, eating and shopping. There's as much or as little to do as we choose. The fireworks celebration is spectacular!
We feel so grateful to live in a community with such wonderful gatherings and events. A great big thank you to the City of Tehachapi, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, and all of the helping hands that make it possible!
— Steve and Lora Minton
