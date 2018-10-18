Have a Heart Humane Society would like to send Woofs and Wags and a huge thanks to the following sponsors for helping support another successful event, the 2018 Gone to the Dogs 5K Run and Pet Fest: Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Sangera Subaru, San Joaquin Veterinary Hospital, Cathey Karey Realtor, Patton Financial, Hungry Howie’s, Bank of The Sierra, Carol Chase Realtor, The Gym, Ashmore Motors, The Garage, Tehachapi News, The Loop, The Cub, KERO Channel 23, KGFM, Sim Sanitation, Tehachapi Lawn & Garden Center, Big Papas, Debbie’s Fabric, Primo Burgers, 5 Heart Quilt Shop, Kmart, Savemart, Wizard of Paws, Tractor Supply, Dollar General, Hitching Post Theatres, The Balancing Act, ‘Hachapi Tees, all of the vendors, rescues, and all of the hardworking volunteers.
The money we raised from this run will help support our spay and neuter clinics to help make Kern County a no-kill community and reduce the number of unwanted pets in our county shelters.
We could not have done this without all the wonderful help and support from each and every one of you!
Watch for our event next year, same time but even bigger and better! Our late founder, Chelley Kitzmiller, would be so proud that her dream to create a fun, memorable pet fest was taken on by our own Naomie West, and Have a Heart cannot thank her enough for her hard work in making this event a success.
Gina Christopher, CFO/treasurer, Have a Heart Humane Society
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.