The Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors recently held a retirement event for CEO Carol Lawhon.
We would like to express a special appreciation for the assistance and contributions received from our affiliates Sim Sanitation, city of Tehachapi, Trailhead Insurance, Tehachapi News, Jeannine Phillips, Ron Depew, Corey Costello, Realtors Beth Hall, Linda Clough, Diana Williams, Josh Orrantia, Katie Blatt, Regina Sanner, Terri Juergens, Tesa Noonan, Dayle and Rubien Brandon, Jim Hutson, Lanetta Ashmore, Dewayne Clough, Lorri Busse along with friends and family Mike Puffer, Jason McClain, Billy Curtis, Mill Street Kitchen and Russell, Lindsey and Elisa Carlson who were so instrumental in making this event happen.
Thank you also to all the members, family and friends who came helped and shared this special event with us.
Beth Hall, 2018 TAAR president
