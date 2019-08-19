Well folks, with middle class parents working to make ends meet, their funds are stretched thin. What with health care, and child care, and trying to find a home in a good district, raising children is becoming increasingly expensive. It's little wonder that married couples with children are more then twice as likely to file for bankruptcy then their childless counterparts, and 75 percent are more likely to have their homes foreclosed on. And the danger is growing worse by the year.
In 2002, 1.6 million people filed for bankruptcy; most were middle class parents. A record. As Elizabeth Warren noted in her book, "The Two Income Trap: Why middle class mothers and fathers are going broke," having a child is now "the best predictor" of bankruptcy.
I feel so lucky that we were able to afford for me to stay home and raise our children back in the 1960s.
P.S. I know a gal that has a husband on welfare as he can't work. They have 11 children in one apartment. He stays home and she works at a store. I'll bet the state steps in to help them. You see folks, when you have nothing to lose, you get the help you need. Each year a new baby.
Jean Riesen, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.