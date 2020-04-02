Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order outlining safety procedures and practices for the state of California. A part of that order was the inclusion of 16 sectors of industry that are deemed essential to the nation's infrastructure. Airports and flight schools are among those sectors.
In light of this and with the need to honor and service our contracts with the military and aerospace industry, Mountain Valley Airport and Skylark North Glider Flight School will resume operations this weekend.
We want to assure everyone in our community that we do so with the utmost regard for the continued health and safety of everyone involved and the community at large. We are exercising enhanced precautionary measures and will remain in compliance with CDC guidelines. Our staff is limited to "essential" personnel only and of course our on-site cafe, Raven's Nest, remains closed until this crisis has passed.
If anyone has any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to call us at 661-822-5267. Your health and safety is our health and safety.
Jane Barrett, Mountain Valley Airport, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.