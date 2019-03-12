I received through the mail today a letter/survey asking me how I was going to vote in the next election. In the first place, it's no ones business how I vote in any election. It's my Constitutional right as an American to vote however I want.

Having said that, I chose to vote not for any one party but for the person or program that I feel is best for my country and its people. I served my country to the best of my ability but I don't feel the so-called leaders of my country are serving me to the best of their ability. Therefore, I will vote however I feel is right and if that is not to their liking, they and any one else will just have to live with it.

Robert Slusher, Tehachapi