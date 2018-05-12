I understand the the issue of California seceding from the USA is being considered by the dissatisfied residents of the Los Angeles and San Francisco areas and the governing body in Sacramento and may be on one of our ballots soon.
This brings up a number of practical issues to those of us who may wish to remain citizens of the USA. Will we have to move? My wife and I receive Medicare and Medicare does not provide coverage for services outside the USA. We have paid almost all of our working lives for this benefit. We may not always appreciate it, but it has been there for us.
Will all of the current laws remain the same? Wonder if the new constitution will allow Jerry Brown to run for its president?
Will the USA want to build a wall around the new California? Most likely the new California will not have any stringent immigration controls, .i.e. open boarders, so I expect there will not be free and easy passage into places like Arizona and Nevada.
Will the USA give up on current federal properties in California? For example Yosemite National Park, Death Valley National Park, Camp Pendleton and other military properties. Could there be another Civil War?
I have noticed a certain lack of careful thought on issues brought to the public for voter approval. What is expected may not come to pass. A good example is the high-speed rail; it will be WAY over budget, late, underused if ever built and will be outdated by newer technologies now on the drawing table.
Just wondering.
Jake Anzulis, Tehachapi
