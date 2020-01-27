On a recent trip to Las Vegas, I noticed that the Nevada Department of Transportation uses blinking, left hand amber lights to expedite traffic on left hand turns, and reduce traffic backups at intersections.
Her in our state, we have to wait until every light turns green to make moves into any intersection. Keeping traffic at a standstill just slows and backs up traffic at intersections.
This flashing yellow arrow means a vehicle is allowed to cautiously enter an intersection only to make the turn indicated by the arrow, but the driver must first yield to oncoming traffic and pedestrians, then proceed with caution.
After the yellow or amber light flashes and the yellow arrow becomes a steady light, you prepare yourself to stop or clear the intersection before the red light appears. After reading studies on blinking amber lights, fewer crashes with flashing yellow, left hand arrows occur.
Now, seeing as how we have all these signals in town, doesn't a blinking, left hand, yellow light make perfectly good sense? It's about time our politicians pass a law that actually does some good for us drivers.
Dennis Tope, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.