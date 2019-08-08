In regard to the Walmart Supercenter, one of my predictions was a traffic problem. Fortunately, it isn't a problem — instead it's a nightmare. What the Tehachapi City Council has allowed, agreed upon and instituted in regard to the traffic pattern is an absolute travesty.
It seems to have taken the similar, and equally ridiculous, Woodford-Tehachapi Road/Highway 202 intersection and multiplied it by four. Waiting for each and every direction to have its own go signal is just mind-boggling.
Where do these decisions even begin to start from? Maybe, since Tehachapi used to have limited traffic, they wanted us to feel more at home and invent traffic like other congested municipalities in California?
Hopefully, outside experts can come in some day and shine a light on real traffic flow.
Rob Conn, Tehachapi
