Thank you to the Tehachapi News staff for all the work you do to keep us informed about what's happening or not happening around Tehachapi. The Marriott is going to be beautiful.
I always find Greg Garrett and the Forum letters to be worth reading. Even the quiz is amusing at times!
We are fortunate to have the educational and interesting articles of Jon Hammond. Since I live in the city limits, it's easy to forget about all the wildlife we have out of town. Sometimes the pictures people capture are remarkable.
It all adds up to an enjoyable newspaper.
— Rebecca Valenzuela, Tehachapi
