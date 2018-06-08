Here we go again! Now it's the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park people who want to stick us taxpayers with a massive $43 million obligation bond to pay for a proposed aquatic and community center. These obligation bonds are paid for by increasing our property taxes.
Our property taxes are already out of sight. They want to tack on another $43 per $100,000 assessed value in property taxes and put this measure on the November ballot. Aren't we still paying on a $50 million bond to build a hospital that's still not open?
These people who are pushing this measure are shrewd and have a lot of nerve trying to convince us that this project is needed. A recent news report said that out of 400 people who were surveyed, 67 percent of these respondents were in favor of this aquatic community center.
Polling a meager 400 people is not enough people to even suggest there's a need for such a grandiose undertaking. Even I can go around town and pick and choose respondents to my survey and get the results I want.
Surveys are a "By guess and by golly" effort to predict future events or elections. National surveys back in 2016 predicted that Trump would lose the presidency, and guess what?
If Michelle Vance (who is our Recreation & Park District manager) wants to jam this Taj Mahal of a project down our throats, let her find another way to pony up the money for her passionate project instead of gouging us property owners and rental owners, who will raise their rents on renters.
Miss Vance can advance her career in other ways. Maybe the city can fund her project. How about the Kern County Board of Supervisors or better yet, she can ask our illustrious Governor Moonbeam to upfront the funds? After all, he jacked up our gas tax and should have lots of discretionary income in Sacramento.
Dennis Tope, Tehachapi
