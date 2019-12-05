The authors of “To grow or not to grow is no longer our choice” (Forum, Nov. 27) argue that because of an affordable housing shortage in the Antelope Valley and Bakersfield, the state government will force Tehachapi to build houses on its empty lots.
The problem with this argument is that both the Antelope Valley and Bakersfield have their own empty spaces in which to build affordable houses. Thus, there is no need for the state to force Tehachapians to make housing decisions that they do not favor.
Tim Corfman, Tehachapi
