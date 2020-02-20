I would like to reply to Brian Scott's complaint against the oil industry (Tehachapi News, Feb. 12). For well over a century, Kern County's oil industry has provided tens of thousands of jobs, and provided billions in tax revenues to local government and schools, along with financial support of many charities.
The demand for petroleum is not going away in the foreseeable future. It is not just used for energy and transportation, but for thousands of everyday items. Our standard of living would be drastically different without it. It makes more sense to produce/refine local California oil under the world's strictest environmental and safety standards than to transport it halfway around the world from countries with little environmental and safety standards. Mr. Scott should read "The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels" by Alex Epstein for a different perspective of the oil industry.
He also stated that "10-15,000 people die or are severely injured each year in Kern County from air pollution." Where did he get this statistic? Think about it — a city the size of Tehachapi every single year — really? Our air quality is controlled by topography, climate and man-made activities such as agriculture, manufacturing, construction, etc. The oil industry is not the only "culprit" in this mix.
Free market conditions, not arbitrary government edicts, should control the supply/demand for all energy sources. I saw a bumper sticker recently that summarizes it best: "Oil — if you don't like it, don't use it."
Mark Yarlot, Tehachapi
