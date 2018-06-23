The Tehachapi City Council passed a resolution to file an amicus brief in support of a suit that would challenge SB 54, a state law which establishes a place of safety, a place of freedom from fear for our undocumented neighbors. This challenge to SB 54, I was told, was symbolic insofar as it is not likely find standing in any court.
However, I believe in examining this resolution, it is important to keep in mind that all those living in our community, including the undocumented, are protected by the Bill of Rights, and that freedom from fear is a right according to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
I have lived in the Tehachapi community with my husband, Lupe, for 35 years. My husband came to this country from Mexico as a Bracero, or a contracted farm worker, in 1952.
He is an immigrant. We have close friends from Mexico who may be undocumented, have legal resident status or are citizens. All my children have attended and graduated from Tehachapi schools and have excelled as students and as Warrior athletes because of what Tehachapi stands for and the values we share.
These values are now being challenged. Some of those who were at the recent Tehachapi Council meeting were not from this area. What they said about our undocumented neighbors was meant to incite fear and inflame hatred toward immigrants, especially those from Mexico and Central America. This hatred is divisive and incites violence. Our community is better than this.
Kathy Murguia, Tehachapi
