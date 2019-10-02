I am once again compelled to respond to reader Joe Nagy’s most recent letter to the editor, “Trump is a threat to our democracy’s foundations.” in the Sept. 25 edition. As before, our founders and framers both feared and unanimously rejected “the evils of democratical governments,” thus opting for our Republic, instead. As in: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands…” and so forth.
Nagy wrote: “The next presidential election … will be a question of whether the people in America want to continue having a democracy…” Once again, rather ours is, and always has been, a representative Republic and our founders were quite animate on that point.
He wrote that our president only has his own best interests in mind, “…even if it costs this country its democracy!” Conversely, and as before, our framers unanimously established: “We the People of…the United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican form of government.” — U.S. Constitution, Article IV.
Please refer back to my last column in the Tehachapi News, Community Voices, titled “The founding fathers on our Republic vs. a democracy” (June 12), where I posed this question: “When we set out to criticize my President and your opposition party, can we start with at least one sound premise?” His most recent letter to the editor still contains not a single sound premise.
Nothing has changed since your last letter to the editor. Your Democrats still need 67 votes in the Senate to pass a new amendment to the Constitution of the United States, and they still don’t have it. With any luck, let’s hope they’ll never get it.
William Nelson, Tehachapi
