Letter to the editor: Palmdale Walmart supports local foundation BY CRYSTAL JESTER Jan 22, 2020 We would like to thank Walmart Neighborhood Market of Palmdale for awarding the Tehachapi Stadium Foundation a grant in the amount of $1,000! Thank you for your support in this endeavor! Crystal Jaster, Tehachapi
