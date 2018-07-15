I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the paramedics and Officer Best who responded to the 911 call I made for my husband on June 11 in Stallion Springs. While the paramedics attended to my husband, Officer Best stayed with me until my pastor and friends arrived.
I am indebted to them for their care, patience and understanding. I feel I would not have received the speed of their arrival or personal attention if I lived in most other areas.
There are not enough words to express my thanks for their graciousness and acts of kindness that night. I pray you all stay safe.
Gail King, Tehachapi
