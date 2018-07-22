I went to the final meeting for the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District proposals. It's worse than I originally thought. District manager Michelle Vance has clearly lost her way in thinking that the residents of Tehachapi are her personal piggy bank.
She was so excited and salivating at the idea that we have new retirees coming to town and as she said, "they have money," and she's more than willing to drain their retirement accounts. She not only expects only a certain segment of Tehachapi to foot the bill, but also intends to charge them to use the facilities.
Well her little performance July 19 was as convincing as a 15-year-old telling their parents why they should get the car keys and be allowed to stay out after curfew. She clearly has delusions of grandeur on someone else's dime. Well, it's not going to be my dime.
As far as her cute little buzz phrases go, us seniors who she wants to get money out of have already "paid it forward." Tehachapi isn't "desperate" for facilities and we are not isolated. Talking down to us seniors, calling us "Gampies" and speaking to us like we are 5 years old is insulting and demeaning.
Vance's performance included talking about our "50-year-old swimming pool," yet in 50 years of collecting taxes from the residents, no one ever used the monies to install and or maintain a heater for it. She's talking about planting trees, yet in 2014 the district cut down our Spirit Trees in Central Park.
The district gets tax monies every year, but does not take care of what it already has. It collected donated monies to fix the skate park but never did the work. What did the district do with the money ? I want an account of what has happened with our tax dollars. Giving you more money clearly won't improve anything for the residents.
DC Burrows, Tehachapi
