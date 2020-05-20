Imagine living in a society that elects leaders who do not want to put everyone in a bubble. Imagine business owners who know that in order to survive, they need to have healthy, living customers. Imagine what it would be like to have elected leaders who know that consumers can make the right choices, and do not have to be treated like babies or, even worse, morons.
Imagine a society which, if a potential threat to your health and well-being presents itself, allows you to make the decision for yourself to exit the area. Finally, imagine an America that has elected leaders who fully understand that they are the employee and the electorate is the employer. Imagine what it would be like if we were smart enough to hire (elect) the best and most qualified for the job rather than the one who "has the best hair."
I am old enough (70 years old) to remember a time when we didn't have to imagine all of these things. I truly wish that we were still a resilient people in this country, but sadly, I don't believe we are anymore. I think that too many of our fellow voters have "taken the blue pill," and they are not about to fend for themselves anymore.
I do not remember who is responsible for the quote, but someone once offered that in order for a government to control a society, all it had to do was "give them circus and bread." I think it worked!
Larry Trapp, Tehachapi
