I'd like to thank the staff at the Pet Lodge.

For almost two and a half weeks they have been caring for my cats. Partially due to the hit of this virus, I have been unable to find a place, retrieve my cats and bring them "home." The staff at the Pet Lodge have been FANTASTIC. I praise them for going to work every day, understanding my situation, and loving Max and Ottis.

I really don't know what I would have done with (my children's) cats without them. Thank you all.

— Leslie Wanger