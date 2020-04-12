I'd like to thank the staff at the Pet Lodge.
For almost two and a half weeks they have been caring for my cats. Partially due to the hit of this virus, I have been unable to find a place, retrieve my cats and bring them "home." The staff at the Pet Lodge have been FANTASTIC. I praise them for going to work every day, understanding my situation, and loving Max and Ottis.
I really don't know what I would have done with (my children's) cats without them. Thank you all.
— Leslie Wanger
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.