In your June 8 edition, you ran a story about the June 4 Tehachapi City Council meeting with some people present asking the Council to oppose SB 54.
You included a photo of two people — identified as Los Angeles County residents — holding an image of an American flag with an image of the president and his campaign slogan on the face of the flag. Your caption referred to these persons as holding an American flag.
That was not an American flag but rather an image of a defaced American flag. Our national standards do not allow the American flag to be defaced nor for it to be used as it was in this context.
Whether or not one agrees with the council action on SB 54, it was disappointing to see nonresidents displaying a defaced American flag in council chambers. It was disappointing to see the Tehachapi News caption the photo incorrectly reporting this as an "American flag."
I have family members who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. I object on their behalf.
Patrick Pine, Tehachapi
