I have known Joan Pogon-Cord for the past 50 years. We both worked for the school district in different grades but were friends and had the best interests of our students first and foremost in our classrooms. She not only taught P.E., but also coached sports. We were both active in TAT and supported those activities.
Pogon-Cord is dependable and will attend all City Council meetings. She has many ideas for our community and will work hard to have them acted on. She will be willing to listen to her constitutes and work toward their needs.
When you go to the polls, please vote for Joan Pogon-Cord for City Council District 4. You won't be sorry.
We have trusted Pogon-Cord with our children and I think we can trust her with our city.
Patty Snyder, Tehachapi
