While the recent death of a young man during a confrontation with a Tehachapi police officer was a tragedy, we must be careful not to rush to judgment on either side. Early reports indicate that the young man was involved in a pursuit, which ended near Meadowbrook Park, where the young man allegedly began ramming the police cruiser with his vehicle. After the young man allegedly fired a shot at the officer, the officer returned fire, hitting the young man, killing him.
Many said that the officer didn’t have to shoot the young man, but the bottom line is that regardless of your age, sex or ethnicity, when you engage with law enforcement in this manner, you are committing criminal acts. If the initial reports are confirmed, then the officer acted appropriately.
Jim Thomas, Tehachapi
