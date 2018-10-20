Last week, the Tehachapi Citizens for Responsible Government paid for a full-page attack ad on City Council candidate Pete Graff. This is a new low for the political establishment in Tehachapi.
When I was 18 years old I was immature and made plenty of mistakes. It would not be fair to judge me as an adolescent because I am not that person today. This attack ad is bringing up things from over 25 years ago, minor cases that were dismissed by court.
How desperate and intellectually docile is the TCRG? How is this improving civil discourse and improving our city? What are their solutions? The TCRG is running on empty. Even though they raised $12,312 in September alone, I am running neck to neck with their sponsored candidate in spite being outspent by special interest groups 10 to 1. They even went as far to say that I did not attend the Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors candidate forum, photoshopped me from the pictures and claimed victory. In spite of that, their candidate failed to secure an endorsement from TAAR because of a tied vote with an "empty" chair. Hey if you can't beat him, delete him.
I urge all my friends and neighbors to vote Nov. 6 and hit the delete button on career politicians, dirty money, mudslinging and special interest groups. Let them know we are better than this.
Clint Davies, City Council candidate, Tehachapi District 4
