Why not offer a college degree in pothole engineering? I'm kidding, of course, but plenty of potholes are out there and they need to be patched properly. If county workers would first remove broken-up asphalt from the hole, dig out the hole to at least four to six inches deep, then fill up the hole with hot asphalt and tightly compact the asphalt, you'd see pothole patches lasting for years.
Potholes are shoddily patched all around town and often the same holes are patches over and over again, which is a big waste of time, money and energy. Deep potholes are dangerous when drivers like me swerve around those deep yawning holes and don't concentrate on driving.
City and county leaders only give a cursory effort to roads, and have tuned a blind eye to our rough, alligator and decrepit asphalt pavement. They use the same old worn out excuse that there's no money to fix them, yet the county road budget for fiscal year 2018-19 is somewhere around $75 million.
Deteriorating roads either need full depth hot asphalt resurfacing, chip sealing or need rubberizing. The road department was notified of the deplorable condition of our roads in the Golden Hills/ Oak Knolls area, especially heavily traveled roads like Red Apple, Westwood, White Pine and Golden Hills Boulevard.
Like the circulatory system that moves blood throughout our bodies, roads are our lifeblood to transport us where we need to go. Without decent roads we're all in trouble. Right now, Kern County has been given a C- grade for road quality, and if they can't keep up with the work to maintain our roads, hire private contractors. If nothing is done soon it won't be long before all of us will be investing in a good pair of shock absorbers or alignment jobs for our vehicles.
Dennis Tope, Tehachapi
