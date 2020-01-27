Well folks, are you as bored with this impeachment trial as I am? The ratings show very few people are watching. It is just the same old lies, and rhetoric, that has been going on now for the last three years. What a waste of time and money.
Isn't it time to get back to running this country? The Democrats won't come to the table and work with the Republicans. Why? You see folks, he is not part of the good old boys club, and he can't be bought. They have spent the last three years pursuing his demise, to no avail.
You see the president has brought this country back on its feet for the first time in years. No more apologizing to other countries for our shortcomings, as did President Obama. The unemployment rate is the lowest it has been in 50 years. Blacks and Hispanics are filling the job market more then ever before. He has brought our military to its full potential, and companies, and jobs, are returning to our country. The wall is being built, and we are monitoring our borders for drugs, and he is lowering taxes. This has been the most hateful year I have ever seen in my life.
You see folks, the far left are so afraid of the Silent Majority they just have to make up lies to prove their point.
Jeanne Riesen
