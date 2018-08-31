Robert Mueller (a conservative Republican and a Vietnam War hero awarded a Bronze Star with Combat V for heroism and a Purple Heart) is currently head of the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.
These are facts: Mueller has currently indicted five Americans, one Dutch attorney, one Ukraine National, 12 Russian intelligence officers, 13 Russian Nationals, and three Russian companies. Michael Cohen (Trump's campaign chairman) was found guilty on eight counts. Rick Gates (Trump's deputy campaign chairman), Michael Flynn (Trump's former foreign policy advisor) have all pleaded guilty to their indictments.
Tell me Trump supporter, why do you continue to support a man who lies and exaggerates continually, a man who each day manufactures his own realities for the whole world to see? Donald Trump is ignorant, narcissistic, completely involved with himself, not our country, not the presidency. He is unaware of history. He is unaware of anything this Republic has stood for through the ages.
Yet, though all of this is as evident to you as it is to me, you still support him. Why?
Note: John McCain's death was a tragedy for everyone regardless of political preference. One of the books in my library that has personally influenced my thinking is John McCain's "Worth the Fighting For."
John McCain was the antithesis of Donald Trump. He understood exactly what America is all about. I quote: "Nothing in life is more liberating than to fight for a cause larger than yourself."
It was his basic nature to put the welfare of others above his own. Example: though he'd been a P.O.W. for 5 1/2 years, he declined being released before his fellow prisoners were released. Note also his vote not to support his party's legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
A.J. Marshall, Tehachapi
