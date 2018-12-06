When liberal media talking heads and local letter writers spew their endless hate for everything about President Trump, I am reminded of what two prior presidents said.
President Theodore Roosevelt once said, “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
President Abraham Lincoln expressed a similar sentiment for General Ulysses S. Grant. Earlier, President Lincoln had fired several incompetent army commanders, and the Union was losing the war. When criticized for hiring an unstable drunk like Grant to lead the Union Army, President Lincoln said simply, “I need this man; he fights.”
President Trump has his faults, but he is our man in the arena. We need him there because he loves our country and is fighting for us, quite a change from the previous Democratic administration. God Bless President Trump and the United States of America!
Wilbur W. Wells, Tehachapi
