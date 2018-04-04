More than 150,000 students in primary and secondary schools have experienced a shooting on campus since the killings at Colorado's Columbine High School in 1999. The young people in America are saying that is enough. We are not going to take it anymore. Something has to be done and if our current Congress fails to come up with gun legislation that stops what is happening, we'll elect a Congress who will.
I am extremely proud of the Tehachapi students who joined the hundreds of thousands of students in this country who are demanding that something be done to prevent school shootings. I'm also proud of the parents and friends who joined them.
You young people in Tehachapi and all over America are demonstrating extraordinary wisdom. You know that you are fighting for your lives and for the lives of your future children and grandchildren. You know that the politicians who are owned by the NRA and gun manufacturers' lobbies are willing to let you die to get the money they need for their next re-election. And you know that the only way the necessary changes are going to take place is to elect politicians who think like you and are not owned by people who care more about their profits than about your lives.
I'm a very old man now but I know that what you accomplish may save the lives of my great-grandchildren. For what it's worth, I want you to know that I support you...100 percent. I'm also certain that most of the people in this country are on your side. I know you will win!
A.J. Marshall, Tehachapi
