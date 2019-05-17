Last month I watched a news report about the death of a teenage girl who was texting while driving. The girl's father sobbed, as he admitted he too texted while driving and set a bad example for his daughter.
The 2015 report by AAA said that 58 percent of all teen accidents were due to them looking, texting or talking on their cell phones while driving. AAA said that even if you have a hands-free or Bluetooth in your car, it is a mental distraction to your driving, as you are not concentrating on driving.
The research found that calling or texting on a cell phone distracts drivers for a period of 4.1 seconds in the final six seconds before a crash impact.
Most crashes are read-end crashes as the drivers are looking down at their cell phones. That is the distance of half the length of a football field. In more than half of the crashes, there is no attempt to brake or steer to avoid the collision.
Teens have the highest rate in crashes, and in 2013 the insurance report shows that 963,000 of teenagers 16 to 19 were involved in crashes. The crashes caused 383,000 injuries and 2,865 deaths. The was an old report.
So folks, turn off your own cell phones, and set a good example to your teens. My phone won't let me answer or talk while driving. Now everyone is putting a holder on their dashboard. Now they can be even more distracted. It is just not worth someone's death or permanent injuries.
Jeanne Riesen, Tehachapi
