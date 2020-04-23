I would like to thank all the members of the Tehachapi Mountain Quilters, plus one who is not a member yet, who have spent many hours sewing masks for those in need. Masks have been sent to Houchin Community Blood Bank in Bakersfield, our hospital in Tehachapi, the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, and the California City Correctional Facility.
One member even received a coveted squadron medal from Edwards Air Force Base in honor of the numerous masks she made for the men and women in the squadron where her husband works. Plus, one mother requested masks for her son and the firemen in his squadron on the coast. In addition, our members have sewn countless masks for their families.
Please let one of the Guild members know if you need a mask. We will be glad to help.
Thank you to all of you who wear their mask in public. You are helping to keep us all safe.
Anna DeGraff, president, TMQ
