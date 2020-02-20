I read with interest your recent article "TUSD reserves some extra time for teachers to learn new 'educational strategies,'" (Tehachapi News, Feb. 19).
At the risk of sounding arch, I'm moved to inquire: What are the old "educational strategies" that need to be replaced? If the new strategies really are new, will 16 hours actually make a difference?
If every student in the Tehachapi public schools loses another 16 hours of instruction this year, how long will it take to earn it back? What degree of access is allowed for the public to understand current "educational strategies?"
Terry Quinn, Tehachapi
