I would like to respond to two letters that were in the paper recently.
First, Mike Massee ("Intersection has become dangerous for drivers," May 29) seems to have done an excellent job of analyzing the traffic problem at Curry and E streets, and coming up with a good solution. I also hope the city will take note.
In response to a letter stating the old hospital would be well served as a senior day care center ("Tehachapi needs more long-term, daycare facilities," May 29): We already have a large senior population, plus a big wave of baby boomers is coming that will be in need of services of all kinds. For example, a doctor (or nurse practitioner) that makes old-fashioned house calls might serve this community well.
No doubt many seniors, especially baby boomers, will be willing to cover the cost of extra services.
Rebecca Valenzuela, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.