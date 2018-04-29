In 1940, The Arroyo Seco Parkway or Pasadena Freeway was the first freeway built in California. State planers in California knew we needed freeways and freeways were being built at breakneck speed back in the '50s and '60s. Freeways were given the names back then and not number like they are today. The Santa Monica Freeway in L.A. became part of Interstate 10, and it was built with an unheard of six lanes in each direction through West L.A.
I worked two summers on that freeway to pay my way through college. I wondered where in the world they'd get all the cars to traverse this monstrous freeway. A year later i took the Santa Monica Freeway to pick up a friend at LAX, and much to my surprise the freeway was jammed with cars. It had become the busiest freeway in the world.
Even I underestimated the need for freeways, yet construction of these vital highways couldn't keep up with demand for more freeways and more car lanes. To make matters worse, in the 1970s, Governor Moonbeam Brown put a halt to much of the freeway work in California.
The damage was done and now we're saddled with an antiquated freeway system that is overwhelmed with truck and motorist traffic. However, there is good news for us living here in Tehachapi, because the drive east on Highway 58 will be a breeze once construction is finished around 2020, on that new 12.9-mile section of freeway to bypass the Kramer Junction bottleneck just east of Boron.
Dennis Tope, Tehachapi
