The Republicans have delayed the House Intelligence Committee by not providing any members to sit on the committee, thus proving they are covering any investigation into the Trump administration wrongdoings, during the campaign as well as actions taken since he has been president.
I urge everyone to call their House representative and urge Rep. Kevin McCarthy to provide members of his caucus to staff that committee. The country is not well-served by politicians that put party ahead of country.
While President Trump may or may not have done anything wrong, we will not know until the committee does it work. The major problem is that our country has lots of issues that deal with security that need to be addressed.
Samuel Hardman, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.