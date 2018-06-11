This is a response to recent articles regarding stock in rodeo events. Rodeo stock are treated better than many children. For example, the bucking horses and the bulls are bred to buck. They consider it their job and all evidence of their behavior, whether working or resting, indicates they are happy, healthy animals.
The flank strap used on the horses and bulls to buck do not harm these animals. It merely cues them to do their job. There will be the occasional injury, as with any sport. Rules are routinely enforced to assure the safety of these animals. For those of you who don’t know, these animals many times are used in dog and cat food.
Consider this, the stock contractor makes his living with these animals. He would not allow them to be mistreated and handled inhumanly. He breeds the stock for the purposes they are used and assures they are healthy.
We have been a part of the rodeo life for years. Our horses are well fed, hauled in comfort and come to us at the gate to be haltered and taken to their “jobs.” The rodeo provides entertainment for families and a gathering of the community. It is an event where friends and family gather, which is happening rarely in this day and age.
The rodeo has been in existence since the west was won. The activities helped develop the west and feed many. Just because some people believe it inhumane does not mean it should be stopped. This is a free country, everyone has a right to their opinion, but the opinion of some should not affect the rights of many.
Oral and Pat Block, Tehachapi
