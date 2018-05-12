I agree with Corey Costelloe's claim that "Rodeo demands respect for its heritage, grit" (X's and Arrows, May 6). But for the title, not so much. His best knee-slapper: "Without the skill sets of rodeo, the West is never won." Say what?!
Personal attacks aside, Costelloe fails to address rodeo's inherent cruelty. I was present at the 1995 California Rodeo/Salinas when five animals were killed: three horses, a steer, and a roping calf who suffered a broken back in one of many "jerk-downs." Euthanized? "No," the attending veterinarian told me, "that would ruin the meat." Imagine the public outcry were the rodeo cowboys to mistreat pet dogs thusly. And mere babies, yet, unweaned or weaned too early.
Only in the aftermath of the Salinas mayhem did the PRCA begin to require on-site vets at all their sanctioned events. Most rodeos do not even provide for this basic humanity. I have four PRCA "Injury Surveys" from the early 2000s documenting an animal injury or death at, on average, 57 percent of their events. And yes, nearly all these animals are en route to the slaughterhouse, horses and bulls included.
World-renowned animal behaviorist Dr. Temple Grandin writes: "In assessing criteria for suffering, psychological stress — which is fear stress —should be considered as important as suffering induced by pain." All rodeo animals are "prey" animals. As such, they fear for their very lives when roped, ridden, wrestled, chased, dragged or otherwise handled roughly.
And all in the name of "sport" and "entertainment," may God forgive us! Even Cesar Chavez was an outspoken critic, as is Pope Francis.
Rodeo has had its day, and now belongs in the dustbin of history. Time to hang up those spurs, boys.
Eric Mills, Action for Animals, Oakland
