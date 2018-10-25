Well it happened again! I experienced yet another example of a random act of kindness from a wonderfully kind citizen.
I found a beautiful bouquet of roses on my car at Albertsons with a tag that read: "Please accept this Random Act of Kindness in honor of Denise Burditus" who lost her life in a mass shooting in Las Vegas.
To the person responsible for this act, you made my day! And to Denise Burditus, may you rest in peace ... your legacy is living on.
Reagan Wolfe, Tehachapi
