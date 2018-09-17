I just wanted to drop a line saying what a great Fashion Show the Rotary Club put together! I am a new homeowner of six months here in town but not new to the area. My family has been here approximately 18 years.
What an important event that was. The set-up was professional. The food was great and the fashions were so fun! I look forward to next year!! If anyone missed it, be sure you come to the next Fashion Show. You may also win one of the great door prizes. I did!
Thanks Rotary Club!!
Kathy Govoreau, Tehachapi
