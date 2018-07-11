The Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District wants to thank all of the following sponsors — Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, Albertsons, Michelob Ultra, Flex it Pink, Tomahawk Cheerleaders, Tehachapi Earth Queens and the Warrior Football team — for their generous contribution to our Annual All American 5k Run.
We had just under 300 participants registered for the run. The youngest runner was 9 years old and the oldest runner was 90! We had so many families come out in support of their runner and their community.
Without our sponsors' support and contributions to this event, we would not have been able to have such a successful day.
Ashley Krempien, recreation coordinator, TVRPD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.