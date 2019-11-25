My husband and I made our last trip to Kmart today. It was so sad to see it in that condition, but as usual we got quite a bit of merchandise for a really reasonable price.
Even though they will be closed before Christmas, they still had some pretty artificial trees for sale and were playing Christmas music, which made it even worse.
All the employees still have a nice attitude even though they are all losing their jobs and may not be able to get another. I wish them all the best in their future. Goodbye Kmart — this family will miss you.
Cathy Lueder, Tehachapi
